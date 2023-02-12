Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem takes Pakistan to a decent total of 149/4 after they opt to bat first after winning the toss at Newlands, Cape Town. India did not allow Pakistan to get off to a great start but Pakistan batters came out with intent and posted 39 runs in PP, joint highest score by Pakistan against India in PP in T20s. India crawled back into the game by picking up quick wickets through Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav but then Mahroof (68) and Naseem (43) stood tall to build a brilliant partnership and take Pakistan to their highest ever T20 total against India.

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup Innings Update

