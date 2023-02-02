Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and her side will bat first in the Tri-Series final against South Africa on Thursday, February 2. India have made one change with Sneh Rana replacing Shikha Pandey. South Africa have made two changes to their playing XI, with Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune being replaced by Lara Goodall and Ayabonga Khaka.

See Toss Report:

Tri-Series 2023. India won the toss and elected to bat. https://t.co/wiyKk2LjmH #SAvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 2, 2023

Check Playing XI of Both Sides:

India Playing XI:Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana

South Africa Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)