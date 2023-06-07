The much-awaited World Test Championship final between India and Australia has finally commenced at the iconic Oval Stadium. Ahead of the match, the players of both sides observed silence as a mark of respect for the victims of the horrific train accident in Balasore, Odisha. They also took the field wearing black armbands as a tribute to the unfortunates who suffered during the accident.

India and Australia Cricketers Wear Black Armbands and Observe Silence

A moment of silence for the memory of victims in the Odisha Train accident. pic.twitter.com/aliPgbKnSW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)