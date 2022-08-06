India beat England by four runs to make it to the final of the women's cricket event at Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, August 6. Defending 164, India managed to restrict the hosts to 160/6. Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma were the stars for India with the ball with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues did it for them with the bat.

