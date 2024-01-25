India's U19 squad has defeated Ireland U19 to win their second straight match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. India U19 went on to win the match by 201 runs as they denied Ireland U19 batsman and bowled them all out on 100 runs. India while batting first scored 301 runs in which Musheer Khan played smashed an important 118 runs in just 106 balls and also India's U19 skipper went on to score a valuable 75 runs. Naman Tiwary from India U19 took a four-wicket haul and also Saumy Kumar Pandey took a three-wicket haul which restricted Ireland U19. England's Barmy Army X Handle Uses 'Rascals' Word For Indian Kids Cheering Team India In Test Series, Gets Blasted by Netizens!

India U19 Defeats Ireland U19

A comprehensive win for India in Bloemfontein 👏#U19WorldCup #INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/ha9m0HCndO — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 25, 2024

