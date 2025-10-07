A video has gone viral on social media where Indian batter Prithvi Shaw was involved in a heated exchange with Mumbai players during a warm-up fixture between Maharashtra and Mumbai on Tuesday, October 7. Prithvi Shaw, who is playing for Maharashtra, played a fantastic knock of 181 runs off 220 deliveries. However, the argument between the right-handed batter and Mumbai players happened after Shaw was dismissed by Musheer Khan. Nevertheless, Shaw's superb knock has made a bold statement ahead of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. Earlier, he had moved to represent Maharashtra from Mumbai this year. Prithvi Shaw To Represent Maharashtra Cricket Team in Upcoming Domestic Season After Leaving Mumbai.

Prithvi Shaw Involved in Heated Argument With Mumbai Players

Heated exchange between Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai players after his wicket! pic.twitter.com/l9vi1YgeYs — INSANE (@1120_insane) October 7, 2025

