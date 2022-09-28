India have achieved a rare feat during the 1st T20I against South Africa on September 28 at Thiruvananthapuram. The men in blue have scalped five wickets inside three overs of the innings of the Proteas, thanks to Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. By doing so, India became the first team among the full-member nations to secure this achievement.

India's New Feat in T20Is:

5 - India became the first bowling side amongst full-member teams to scalp five wickets inside first three overs of a #T20I game. Record.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/CLkA5Fdo4F — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) September 28, 2022

