India captain Suryakumar Yadav reportedly won't have any photoshoot with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 28 and it is for the first time that India and Pakistan will play each other in the summit clash of the continental tournament. As is the custom before every final of a major cricket tournament, the captains pose with the trophy, but it reportedly will not be the case in the case of the Asia Cup 2025 final, as reported by journalist Vaibhav Bhola. Several controversies have already emerged out of the two IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 matches. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview.

Suryakumar Yadav to Not Have Photoshoot With Salman Ali Agha Ahead of IND vs PAK Final

📍Big Breaking News 📍 NO TROPHY SHOOT BEFORE THE ASIA CUP FINAL. Team India Is Not Interested To Do Photoshoot With Pakistan Team. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/aK7tiBAAhE — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) September 27, 2025

