India failed to make it to the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semifinals with a three-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in Christchurch on Sunday, March 27. The match went right down to the wire with the Proteas winning it off the last ball, in a thrilling over where Mignon du Preez survived getting dismissed with the delivery being a no-ball by Deepti Sharma.

