Rains played spoilsport as the clash between India Legends and New Zealand Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 has been stopped today. The match is being held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh were on the pitch for the Indian side.

Check the post of RSWS 2022:

MATCH 12: UPDATE: It has stopped raining and the covers are being taken off. The umpires will inspect the pitch shortly.#INDLvsNZL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #yehjunghailegendary pic.twitter.com/YJq7T1kDVo — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)