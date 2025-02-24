New Zealand and India have qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals after the Black Caps defeated Bangladesh comprehensively by six wickets in Rawalpindi on February 24. India also have qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 from Group A alongside New Zealand while Pakistan and Bangladesh are out of the race to enter the last four. Rachin Ravindra smashed his fourth ODI century and Tom Latham hit a spectacular 55* as New Zealand chased down a 237-run target to beat Bangladesh and register their second win of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The victory was set up by a wonderful bowling effort led by Michael Bracewell, who took four wickets while Will O'Rourke scalped two. Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson got one wicket apiece. While chasing 237, New Zealand lost two wickets up front and later, were reduced to 72/3. But Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham's 129-run partnership. Fan Holds Out Pakistan's Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name in Rawalpindi During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic and Video).

New Zealand Beat Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Qualify for Semis

New Zealand make it two wins in two games, and are into the #ChampionsTrophy 2025 semi-finals 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UwPpYWPfp5 — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2025

India Enter ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

INTO THE SEMIS 🤩 A third-successive final-four appearance for India at the #ChampionsTrophy 👏 pic.twitter.com/N8kR0rhRMy — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2025

