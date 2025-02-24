A fan in Rawalpindi held out a Pakistan national cricket team jersey with Virat Kohli's name during the BAN vs NZ match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Stadium on February 24. Virat Kohli is considered as one of the modern-day greats and it is no secret that out of other countries, the Indian cricket team star enjoys a massive following in Pakistan as well. The fan, seated among the audience, was spotted holding out the Pakistan jersey that had Virat Kohli's name and number '18'. A day ago, Virat Kohli smashed his 51st ODI century, helping India beat Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kane Williamson Takes Excellent Catch To Dismiss Towhid Hridoy During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fan Displays Pakistan Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name

Fans waving Virat Kohli's jersey in Rawalpindi Stadium Pakistan. The unreal AURA of this man. 🐐🔥pic.twitter.com/vkNreELPDz — ` (@VIRATsVampire_) February 24, 2025

Pic of Pakistan Jersey Sporting Virat Kohli's Name and Jersey Number in Rawalpindi

A cricket fan displaying Virat Kohli jersey during NZ vs BAN match in Pakistan. The craze of King Kohli is unreal. pic.twitter.com/cY7FahpIPe — Men’s Cricket (@MensCricket) February 24, 2025

