Hardik Pandya shared his reaction after Bhavika Ahire imitated his viral celebration post India's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 win. The Niki Prasad-led side were thoroughly dominant in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 and finished the campaign unbeaten beating South Africa in the final, much like how the India men's national cricket team did of which Hardik Pandya was part of when they won the T20 World Cup last year, interestingly against the same opposition. Taking to Instagram, Hardik Pandya shared the ICC's post of him and Bhavika Ahire's same celebration and he wrote, "Congratulations Bhavika, Love the Celebration." Bhavika Ahire Does Iconic Hardik Pandya’s Celebration After Winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 (See Pic).

Hardik Pandya's Reaction as Bhavika Ahire Imitates His Viral Celebration

Hardik Pandya Instagram Story For Bhavi Ahire U-19 Women Cricketer. - HARDIK PANDYA A TRUE INSPIRATION FOR YOUNGSTERS.🐐 pic.twitter.com/8C32tpvDj1 — RISHAV 33 (@jerseynumber33) February 4, 2025

Hardik Pandya's Instagram Story

Hardik Pandya's Instagram Story (Photo credit: Instagram @hardikpandya93)

