India U19 women's cricket team batter Bhavika Ahire did the famous Hardik Pandya celebration after lifting the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. India Women defeated South Africa Women by nine wickets in the grand finale in Kuala Lumpur. The Women in Blue chased down the 83-run target in 11.2 overs. Gongadi Trisha was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten 44 runs. Gongadi also took a three-wicket haul with the ball. After winning the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Bhavika Ahire did the famous celebration of Hardik Pandya. The India all-rounder Hardik did this similar celebration after clinching the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados by defeating South Africa. BCCI Announces INR 5 Crore Prize Money for India's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Winning Squad and Support Staff.

Bhavika Ahire Does Hardik Pandya’s Celebration

