The India U19 Cricket team had already won against the West Indies U19 side in the first match at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 behind their strong bowling performance. The side once again elected to bowl first against the Malaysia U19 side in the team's second match of the tournament winning the toss. Indian bowlers didn’t disappoint and delivered yet another controlled performance bundling out the opposition on just 31 runs. Vaishnavi Sharma shinned with a five-wicket haul and took a hattrick also in the match. Wrapping up the tailenders she picked up three wickets on consecutive deliveries with two lbws and castled Siti Nazwah. Watch the video below. Niki Prasad 'Grateful' To Lead India Women's U19 Squad, Shares Shafali Varma's Words of Wisdom Before ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Vaishnavi Sharma Hat-Trick Video

𝕎 𝕎 𝕎#TeamIndia's left arm spinner & debutant Vaishnavi Sharma becomes the first Indian bowler to pick up a hattrick in #U19WomensWorldCup tournament! 🙌🏻#U19WomensT20WConJioStar 👉 #INDWvMASW, LIVE NOW on Disney+ Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/DaEdFnus07 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2025

