One of the greatest actors and biggest stars of the Hindi Film Industry of India, Aamir Khan is a big cricket. The 59-year-old actor is often spotted cheering the Indian national cricket team whenever the Men In Blue play at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. He was present at the stadium during the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025. BCCI shared a video on social media where the Bollywood star shared his moments of cheering the national team from the stands of Wankhede. He said that his favourite match was when India clinched the 2011 World Cup followed by Sachin Tendulkar's farewell game. He also shared other cherished moments in the soothing video, often getting nostalgic. Aamir Khan also met and hugged Suresh Raina and congratulated the India women's U19 team on winning the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. Sanju Samson Hits Jofra Archer for a Six off the First Ball of IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025, Receives Applause From Bollywood Star Aamir Khan in Attendance at Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Sharing His Favourite Moments at the Wankhede Stadium:

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗳𝘁. 𝗔𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗿 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗻 🌟 He has witnessed some iconic matches at the Wankhede 🏟️ And yesterday's series finale was no different as Aamir Khan shares his deep connect with cricket 🤗#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank |… pic.twitter.com/bnVGejzpk1 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2025

