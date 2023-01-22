India U19 Women return back to winning ways in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup as they defeat Sri Lanka U19 Women by seven wickets in the second game of the Super Six stage. After captain Shafali Verma opted to bowl first, Parshavi Chopra (4/5) and Mannat Kashyap (2/16) starred with the ball as they wrapped up Sri Lanka Women at 59 runs. Indian top order failed for a consecutive second time duting the chase, but Soumya Tiwari (28) made sure they doesn't have any hiccups during the chase and settled it with almost 12 overs to spare.

