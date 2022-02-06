SK Rasheed continued his good form as he struck a fifty in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 final against England. The right-hander played a patient 50-run knock off 84 balls to help India retain control of the game in their chase of 190.

Half-century in the semifinal 👍 Half-century (& going strong) in the final 👌 India U19 vice-captain SK Rasheed continues his fine run of form to complete a second successive FIFTY! 👏 👏 #BoysInBlue #U19CWC #INDvENG Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/p6jf1AXpsy pic.twitter.com/T9xynwxw6o — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022

