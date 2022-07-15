Reece Topley starred with six wickets as England defeat India by 100 runs in the 2nd ODI at Lord's to draw the three-match 1-1. Batting first, England managed to score 246 runs after losing early wickets. However, that proved to be more than enough with India's batting failing big time. The visitors thus fell short by 100 runs.

You Can Watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Video Highlights Here:

