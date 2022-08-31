Hong Kong captain Nizakhat Khan won the toss and his side will bowl first. For India, Rishabh Pant returns to the squad in place of Hardik Pandya, who was rested after his heroics against Pakistan. On the other hand, Hong Kong was unchanged from the qualifiers.

See Toss Report:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

