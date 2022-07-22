Ravichandran Ashwin had all his 'old memories' come back after watching the live telecast of India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 on DD Sports on Friday, July 22. Taking to social media, the India all-rounder shared a clip of the match on his TV set while writing, "Been so long since I watched a game of cricket on DD , brought back all the old memories. Good luck @ShubmanGill and team #IndvsWI."

See His Tweet:

Been so long since I watched a game of cricket on DD , brought back all the old memories. Good luck @ShubmanGill and team👍🏻👍🏻 #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/vOM2lVQcNl — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 22, 2022

