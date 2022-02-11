KL Rahul and Axar Patel have been ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies, which starts from February 16. The BCCI have named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as their replacements.

See BCCI's Tweet:

🚨 NEWS 🚨: KL Rahul and Axar Patel ruled out of @Paytm #INDvWI T20I Series. #TeamIndia The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rututaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements. More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2022

