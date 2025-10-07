India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who was part of the Asia Cup 2025 winning squad, won the Men's T20I Batter of the Year award at the CEAT Awards 2025 ceremony on Tuesday, October 7. Samson smashed 436 runs in 13 outings in 2024 with the help of three centuries. The star cricketer has made 183 runs, including one half-century in 2025 till now. Overall, the 30-year-old has scored 993 runs in 49 T20I matches with a good strike rate of 147.98. Varun Chakaravarthy Named Men’s T20I Bowler of the Year at CEAT Awards 2025 Event.

Sanju Samson Wins Men’s T20I Batter of the Year at CEAT Awards 2025

Bravo, Sanju Samson. A standard-setting show of power and precision. (CCR2025, CEATCricketAwards2025, CEATCricketRatingAwards2025, CeatCricketRatings, CCR, CEAT, ThisIsRPG) pic.twitter.com/VRJp1bawCP — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) October 7, 2025

