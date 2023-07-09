India Women start the T20I series against Bangladesh Women with a clinical victory and go 1-0 up in the series thanks to a clinical 7-wicket victory in the 1st T20I. After opting to bowl first, the Indian spinners including two debutant spinners Minnu Mani and Bareddy Anusha kept the Bangladesh batters silent and restricted them to a below par total of 114/5. Chasing it, Indians cruised to victory with important contributions from Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

India Women Beat Bangladesh Women

That's that from the 1st T20I. A convincing 7-wicket win in the first T20I over Bangladesh and #TeamIndia take a 1-0 lead in the series. Captain @ImHarmanpreet (54*) hits the winning runs as we win with 22 balls to spare. Scorecard - https://t.co/QjTdi2Osrg #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/zeSveT5nHF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 9, 2023

