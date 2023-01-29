Indian under-19 women's team are currently playing in the final of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup against England at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Indian team have made a great start and bowled out England for a small total of 68. Indian all-rounder Archana Devi had a great outing. She picked up two wickets and then took a stunner to dismiss Ryana Macdonald-Gay.

Archana Devi Catch Video

Archana Devi takes a splendid one-handed blinder with a full length dive to dismiss Ryana. The fielding has been top class by Team India. Watch #INDvENGFinalOnFanCode https://t.co/T4vX72TcLA . .#U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/nUPQxopaAx — FanCode (@FanCode) January 29, 2023

