Riding on the fiery knock of Smriti Mandhana and a smashing half-century from Richa Ghosh, India Women registered a total of 217/4 on the board, which is their highest team total in T20I cricket. The record was achieved during the third T20I against West Indies Women at Navi Mumbai. India started slow but they were given a good platform by Smriti Mandhana, which is when Richa Ghosh came in and started dispatching the ball all around the park scoring her fifty in 18-balls. Smriti Mandhana Completes 500 Fours in Women’s T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024.

India Women's Cricket Team Registers Their Highest-Ever Team Total in T20Is

TEAM INDIA HAVE POSTED THEIR HIGHEST-EVER T20I TOTAL! 🤯 West Indies have a mammoth task at their hands! #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/lGzzyJ2rJd — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)