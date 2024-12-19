Smriti Mandhana has completed 500 fours in women's T20Is during the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2025 on Thursday, December 19. The left-hander has been in sublime form in the India women vs West Indies women T20I series and gave India a good start with bat in hand once again. The 28-year-old also scored a third consecutive half-century in the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series and is also the highest run-scorer. IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024: Hayley Matthews Guides West Indies Women to Nine-Wicket Win Over India Women.

Smriti Mandhana Completes 500 Fours in Women's T20Is

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)