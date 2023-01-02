MPL, the kit sponsors and manufacturers of Indian cricket team have assigned the kit and merchandise rights to a third party, Kewal Kiran Clothing Limit (KKCL) for the remainder of their contract. Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL) owns the brands like Lawman PG3 jeans and Killers jeans. In a photo shared by Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday, he along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar were seen donning the India T20I kit with ‘Killer’ logo on the right-hand side on the chest, which seemingly indicates MPL Sports has already given the right for the chest logo on the Indian team kit to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL). India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Killer Replaces MPL on Team India Jersey

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)