India national cricket team star cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were spotted attending the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma have been performing well for the Men in Blue in the T20Is. Earlier in the high-voltage encounter, Pakistan opted to bat first. The Green Shirts lost both their openers, Babar Azam (23) and Imam-ul-Haq (10), inside the first 10 overs. Virat Kohli Spotted Chatting With Babar Azam During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma in Dubai

Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma is here to support Rohit Sharma and boys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/067HjHkx5i — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) February 23, 2025

Abhishek Sharma & Tilak Varma During IND vs PAK Match

Abhishek Sharma & Tilak Varma are here in Dubai! I hope they watched Babar Azam's cover drives today 🇮🇳🇵🇰❤️#ChampionsTrophy2025 #tapmad #DontStopStreaming #CatchEveryMatch pic.twitter.com/uM76XeneDh — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 23, 2025

