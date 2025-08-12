Rohit Sharma's love for cars is well known. India's ODI captain, Sharma, recently purchased a swanky new Lamborghini Urus SE, with a special number '3015' plate, which the star Indian cricketer took to the Mumbai streets. A vlogger has shared a clip of Sharma driving his Lamborghini Urus SE on the streets of Mumbai, having taken the driver's seat. The number plate holds important significance for Rohit. '3015' signifies the birth of Rohit's children, with 30 associated with daughter Samaira's birthday, December 30, and 15 highlighting the birth date of his son Ahaan, which was November 15. Interestingly, the numbers 30 and 15 add up to Rohit's jersey number 45. Fans can check out Rohit Sharma driving his new Lamborghini Urus SE below. Rohit Sharma Buys Brand New Orange Lamborghini Urus SE, Hitman’s Upgraded SUV Sports Special ‘3015’ Number Plate (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Drives His New Lamborghini Urus SE

