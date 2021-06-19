The Indian team players, wore black armbands to condole the death of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who breathed his last on Saturday. India are competing against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, starting Saturday, June 19.

