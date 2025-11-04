The India Women's National Cricket Team players, who won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, arrived in Delhi ahead of their reported meeting with PM Narendra Modi. On November 2, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team conquered South Africa in an epic final to win the ICC Women's World Cup trophy for the very first time in history. Reports stated that PM Narendra Modi would meet the Women in Blue in Delhi and felicitate the players on November 5. In a video shared by ANI, the India Women's National Cricket Team players were seen receiving a warm reception upon arriving at a hotel in Delhi and they celebrated by cutting a cake. Fact Check: Has Harmanpreet Kaur Decided to Retire from ODIs After Leading India to ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Claim.

India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Winning Members Arrive in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Players of the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team cut a cake and dance as they arrive at a hotel in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/RQBbfQm4jY — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)