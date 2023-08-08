The Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI World Cup 2023 are just a few months away and the fans are excited to see the Indian team gear up for the mega tournaments. Ahead of these two tournaments, India's likely squad for these tournaments have emerged.

India’s Likely Squad

India's likely core group for Asia Cup and World Cup [PTI]: Rohit (C), Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Shami, Siraj, Bumrah, Kuldeep, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan, Axar, Samson, Thakur, Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Chahal. pic.twitter.com/kwMf942oOm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2023

