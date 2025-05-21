Sachin Tendulkar shared pictures of himself enjoying a cup of tea on the occasion of International Tea Day 2025, on May 21. The Master Blaster shared the snaps of him holding a cup of tea and he wrote a unique caption, one with which every tea lover is surely going to relate! "When it's about chai, it's always Ek aur cup ho jaye!" (Let's have another cup). International Tea Day is celebrated every year on May 21 and it is done to recognise the cultural, social and economic significance that the beverage holds. Sachin Tendulkar, meanwhile, has partnered with 'Organic India,' an organic herbal and Ayurvedic health product brand. Sachin Tendulkar Inaugurates Board Room SRT 100 At BCCI HQ In Mumbai, Master Blaster Says 'Will Be Somewhere Part Of The Decision When... Important Meetings Are Held' (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Cup of Tea on International Tea Day 2025

When it's about chai, it's always Ek aur cup ho jaye! ❤️#InternationalTeaDay ☕️ pic.twitter.com/90u4eJAvKf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 21, 2025

