Royal Challengers Bangalore put out a journey video of skipper Virat Kohli and pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, featuring the duo travelling from Manchester to the UAE. The clip consisted of instances from their journey on the charter flight to their final arrival in the hotel. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli shared that it's unfortunate that they had to cancel the fifth Test match against England but he's hopeful that they'd have a quality IPL with a more secure environment. Siraj also shared his excitement to be able to return for the tournament again.

Check Out RCB's Video:

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli & Mohammed Siraj join RCB “The replacement players have great skillsets, especially in these conditions. Excited to see them with the whole group & to resume a very good season that we started last time around,” says captain Kohli.#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/VvqKN3qhLo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2021

