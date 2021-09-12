Skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj have joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in UAE on Sunday after flying from Manchester in a chartered flight arranged by the franchise.

See the pictures here:

The news you’ve all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai. 🤩 Bring on #IPL2021. 💪🏻#PlayBold#WeAreChallengerspic.twitter.com/ZNH1CxhAg3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 12, 2021

