With the second leg of IPL 2021 drawing closer, teams are gearing up to make the best out of the situation. In such a case, CSK players are sweating it out to create an early impact but not without enjoying every bit of it. In the video posted by the franchise, players could be seen warming up and practicing while playing football. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar jokes around a little and celebrates his defense with a ball in a very funny manner.

Check out the video posted by CSK:

