The second leg of IPL 2021 is just weeks away from getting underway in the UAE and franchises are gearing up for the remaining matches while having their players on board for the tournament. In that case, Delhi Capitals (DC) put out Tom Curran's training video and lauded him for always looking forward to honing his skills with both the bat and the ball. DC also conveyed that they can't wait to have him back in the team.

Take a Look at Delhi Capitals' Post:

Always up for honing his skills, be it with the ball, bat or coffee maker 😉 Can't wait to have you back at DC, TC 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli @TC59 pic.twitter.com/lBIP2UM8qc — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2021

