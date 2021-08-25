As the remainder of IPL 2021 is inching closer, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is looking forward to demonstrating his ultimate form as he could be seen hitting massive boundaries during the recent net practice. CSK posted a video where Thala flexes his love for mighty sixes that even led the entire team to look for the ball after a giant hit by Dhoni.

Check out MS Dhoni's power-hitting video:

The remainder of Indian Premier League 2021 will begin from September 19 (Sunday) with the final played on October 15 (Friday).

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)