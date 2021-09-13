Mumbai Indians and its players look all set for the second leg of IPL 2021 which gets underway from September 19. Youngsters from the team are getting into the groove to create a strong impact from the very start of the tournament. In that case, Yudhvir Singh was spotted taking a stunning catch in one of the practice sessions of the franchise which took everyone by surprise. While he almost missed a catch in the fielding practice, he jumped forward to take a brilliant one-handed catch by turning backwards and grabbing it instantly. His actions even shook the franchise, who posted the video and wrote, "WAIT!!!! WHAT?"

Check Out Yudhvir Singh's Stunning Catch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

