Andre Russell joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp ahead of IPL 2022 and he had a message for all fans of the franchise. "Dre Russ is here. No need to fear," he said, while revealing his new hairstyle, where he has dyed his hair in KKR's colours--purple and gold. KKR shared the video on social media.

