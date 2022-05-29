Fans turned on the flashlights on their mobile phones to illuminate the Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The whole stadium was lit up with a sea of flashlights during the light and sound show at the innings break.

