Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir expressed disappointment to his team after they lost to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 on Tuesday. Gambhir, while addressing the players in the dressing room, said, "There's nothing wrong with losing. Today I thought that we gave up."

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55)

