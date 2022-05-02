Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a good bowling performance to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 152/5, despite Sanju Samson's 54. Samson was not at his best but managed to score a fifty, something that his team needed especially with Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler being dismissed early. Shimron Hetmyer provided the finishing touch in the innings with 27 off 13 deliveries. For KKR, Tim Southee took two wickets, while Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Anukul Roy took one wicket apiece.

