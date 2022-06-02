BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has alleged that the outcome of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 matches were rigged as per the intelligence agencies. Swamy went on to claim that no PIL in this regard will be accepted due to the presence of Amit Shah’s son in BCCI.

There is widespread feeling in intelligence agencies that the Tata IPL Cricket outcomes were rigged. It may require a probe to clear the air for which PIL may be necessary since Govt will not do it as Amit Shah’s son is defacto dictator of BCCI — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)