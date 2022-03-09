IPL 2022 would witness the Purple Cap and Orange Cap have sponsors for the very first time in the history of the competition. The Orange Cap is presented to the player with most runs while the Purple Cap is worn by the bowler with most wickets at the end of the tournament.

So, for the first time in IPL, BCCI has got sponsors for Purple & Orange caps. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) March 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)