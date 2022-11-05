Ahead of the 2023 IPL auction, report surfaced that Punjab Kings are likely to not retain Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith for the next edition of the tournament. Mayank, who was retained by the franchise in the mega auction and also captained them in the 2022 season, was recently stripped off captaincy with the duties now shifting to Shikhar Dhawan. Newly appointed head coach, Trevor Bayliss is considered behind this decision.

Punjab Kings set to release Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan

