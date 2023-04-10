Bangladesh veteran cricketer Litton Das, on Monday, joined his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, ahead of their next game. The news development comes after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), took to twitter and wrote, “𝘗𝘰𝘶𝘤𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘦, Litton Da (Litton Das has arrived)” Kolkata Knight Riders’ next game is on April 14, 2023, Friday, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Garden Cricket Stadium.

Litton Das Joins Kolkata Knight Riders squad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)