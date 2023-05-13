The final nail in the coffin of Delhi Capitals' playoff hopes was pronounced after they lost to Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 on Friday, May 13. The David Warner-led side, with this result, have suffered their eighth loss of the tournament. They currently have 8 points and with two matches remaining, they can get to a maximum of 12 points, which would not be nearly enough, given the fact that six teams have already reached 12 points.

Delhi Capitals Out of IPL 2023

