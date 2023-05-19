Finally the climax on Punjab Kings' season comes down as they concede a close defeat to Rajasthan Royals at the home game in Dharamsala in IPL 2023 on Friday, May 19. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side, with this result, have suffered their eighth loss of the tournament. They currently have 10 points and with this being their last game of the tournament, they can finish with 12 points, which would not be nearly enough, given the fact that six teams have already reached 12 points.

Punjab Kings Out of IPL 2023

